Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday. The makeup mogul signed up for the task after Kim Kardashian West asked her for help to throw their sister an epic birthday party, reported People magazine.

"Every time Kylie has a party, she has these big, extravagant things," Kim told her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian in the Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. "She has a Halloween party, she has a Friendsgiving party, she literally has everything for her friends." The idea of including Kylie came after Khloe expressed the desire of being included in one of her billionaire sister's parties.

"I feel like if anyone deserves a Kylie-thrown party, it's Khloe," said Kim. "I'm so happy Kylie decided to take over Khloe's birthday party. She just goes all out. Khloe's had a rough year so I'm excited she's going to have this birthday party and just have a good time." Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is likely to come up with a new show which would focus on life with her one-year-old daughter True Thompson and her co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson.

In one of the episodes of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' family matriarch Kris Jenner and the 35-year-old star can be seen detailing the new project, reported Fox News. "My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we're in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I'm developing," she revealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

