One Piece Chapter 964, 965 update: Will Oden’s dad be poisoned? Oden meets his wife Toki

We will try to reveal what you can find in One Piece Chapter 964. Remember, the predictions for One Piece Chapter 965 will be released next week. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

While One Piece Chapter 964 is likely to be released on December 1, fans have already started discussing on One Piece Chapter 965. However, the imminent chapter will feature the flashback-continuation of Ozen when he tried to join the Whitebeard Pirates and received the attention of Pirate King Roger.

We will try to reveal what you can find in One Piece Chapter 964. Remember, the predictions for One Piece Chapter 965 will be released next week. The spoilers posted on Reddit revealed that 964 would commence with Whitebeard Pirates capitation Edward Newgate, who would turn down Oden's request to join the crew.

One Piece Chapter 964 is likely to feature Oden's life as a pirate. Recent spoilers claim that there may be a time skip but Oden will end up with Roger instead of Whitebeard. Fans will be sad to see the demise of one important Wano character in the imminent chapter.

In Chapter 963, Oden visited the capital once he heard that his dad was ill. While it was revealed that his father was doing a tad well, it was further disclosed that it would be the last time that two of them would speak to each other. While a group of fans believe the Shogun's death may be due to natural causes, some other manga enthusiasts believe his will be poisoned by Kurozumi Orochi.

On the other hand, the upcoming chapter will show Oden meeting his wife Toki. He will see his wife being troubled by some bad guys. He will manage to turn them away. But when those bad guys plan to attack Oden and Toki together, Whitebeard and his team come and save them. This is how Oden joins Whitebeard.

One Piece Chapter 964 is likely to be released on December 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on One Piece Chapter 965 also.

