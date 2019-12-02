Liam Payne faces off with bar bouncers

'One Direction' alum Liam Payne threatened to take legal action against a San Antonio bar on Friday after he got into an argument with three of their established bouncers, according to TMZ, reported Us Weekly. The 26-year-old singer reportedly took to Instagram to call out the owners of The Sliver Fox before quickly deleting the post.

"@thesilverfoxsatx three of your bouncers just jumped me for no reason whilst I was grabbing my ID I took pics of the whole thing look forward to seeing you in court," Payne wrote. In a video obtained by TMZ, the 'Strip That Down' singer is shown yelling at the bouncers of the bar after they would not allow his girlfriend Maya Henry, who is under 21, into the restaurant. Payne and Henry, 19, were reportedly allowed into the bar when they first arrived but were not allowed to re-enter after they briefly left.

The English singer attempted to force his way in and was accidentally pushed to the ground, eyewitnesses told TMZ. The duo left the bar shortly afterward and the police were not called, reported US Weekly in reference to the report of TMZ.

The couple who were first linked in August 2018 made their relationship official on Instagram in September when The X-Factor alum posted a photo of the two cuddling on the couch. "Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though," he penned. "Last but not least this one @maya_henry [thanks] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. Love you all let's stack this s-t up." (ANI)

