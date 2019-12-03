Left Menu
Dwayne Johnson says he was cautious about getting married again

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:58 IST
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who got married to Lauren Hashian in August, says he was cautious about walking down the isle for a second time after his divorce from Dany Garcia in 2008. The 47-year-old star said Hashian was incredibly patient with him.

"My divorce did a number on me. I wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh'," the actor told WSJ in an interview. Hashian, 35, and Johnson tied the knot in August in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. The couple shares two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1. Johnson also has an older daughter from his marriage to Garcia: Simone, 18.

Johnson said he met Hashian at a time when they both were going through break-ups. "Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over," he said.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming "The Game Plan" and started dating in 2007.

