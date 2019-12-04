Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Martin opens up about childhood battle with sexuality, 'I was terrified'

Singer Chris Martin recently opened up about his experiences as a teenager trying to discover his sexuality which sometimes really annoyed him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 09:24 IST
Chris Martin opens up about childhood battle with sexuality, 'I was terrified'
Chris Martin. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Chris Martin recently opened up about his experiences as a teenager trying to discover his sexuality which sometimes really annoyed him. The 'Coldplay' crooner told Rolling Stone that he faced "terrible turmoil" while coming into his own as a young man and battled societal and religious tension in addition to coping with his own homophobia, reported Fox News.

"When I went to boarding school, I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit, and I was also very homophobic because I was like, 'If I'm gay, I'm completely f---ed for eternity,'" the 42-yer-old singer said. "And I was a kid, like, you know, discovering sexuality ... 'Maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that I can't be this.' I was terrified." "It can be brutal until you realize everyone is going through this," Martin added.The 'Paradise' singer recounted instances where he tolerated harassment from his "hardcore" classmates, whom he now believes might have also been "going through their thing."

"For a few years, they were very much like, 'You're definitely gay,' in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that," Martin recalled. "It was weird for me for a few years." The former husband of Gwyneth Paltrow - with whom he shares two children - said his religious upbringing led him to believe homosexuality was "wrong" and caused further worry about his sexuality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India successfully carries out night test-firing of Prithvi Ballistic missile

India on Tuesday successfully carried out a night test-firing of the over 300 km strike-range Prithvi ballistic missile off the coast of Balasore. The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command.In November India had successfully car...

76th CCI Western India squash from Saturday

Around 583 players from across the country would take partin the 76th CCI Western Indian Squash Open, which will be held here from December 7. The competition will be conducted in 18 categories for boys and girls in the under-11, under-13, ...

Brick kiln owner shot dead in UP

A 45-year-old brick kiln owner has been shot dead near Budina Kala village in the district, police said on Wednesday. Naresh, alias Lala, was killed on Tuesday night when he was returning home on a motorcycle in the Titawi police station ar...

Delhi air quality turns 'very poor', may dip further

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and is likely to dip further. The AQI is forecasted to deteriorate to the middle-end of the very poor category on Thursday. Further deterior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019