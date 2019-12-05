Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holland says pub phone call with Disney CEO helped keep 'Spider-Man' franchise in Marvel fold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:05 IST
Holland says pub phone call with Disney CEO helped keep 'Spider-Man' franchise in Marvel fold
Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed that his emotional conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger while he was "three pints in" helped keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During Holland's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel told the actor that Iger had credited him for smoothing things over between Sony Pictures and Marvel soon after they announced their split over the future of the web-slinger earlier this year.

"I wouldn't say it was entirely my doing," Holland told the late-night host, before jokingly adding, "I saved Spider-Man!" In August Sony announced it would carry on the franchise without Marvel Studios' involvement, stating any partnership between the two for a third installment of the Holland-fronted franchise was "100 percent dead."

Holland, 23, made a surprise appearance at Disney's D23 Expo days after the Sony-Disney divorce to promote the animated movie "Onward" and he thanked fans by quoting his character's mentor Tony Stark: "I love you 3,000." Holland told Kimmel he had was "devastated" over the split and his appearance at the expo was not his best day.

The actor later asked for Iger's email and phone number, explaining he only wanted to thank him for "changing my life in the best way." When Iger responded, asking if Holland would be available sometime to "jump on the phone," Holland told the Disney CEO he could reach the actor anytime he wanted.

When Iger called the actor, he and his family were at a pub trivia night, and the actor was "three pints in" and had not eaten much. Their conversation ended up saving Spider-Man from exiting from the Marvel fold as Iger told him, "there is a world in which we can make this work."

Holland said he was "really emotional" during the call because he felt "like it was all coming to an end". The actor, however, said Sony had a good plan for the character and "the future of Spider-Man was very bright."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket South Africa loses second independent director

Mohamed Iqbal Khan stepped down as an independent director of the Cricket South Africa CSA board on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Professor Shirley Zinn had resigned as an independent director citing a problem with CSAs principles of corpo...

Springbok Sevens lays good foundation for opening in Dubai tournament

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell knows the route to the top of the podium at the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens he has after all lifted the trophy more than once as a player and watched his team do the same as a coach.The Dubai tournament...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Atletico seek quick fix at Villarreal in transitional season

Atletico Madrids seemingly unshakeable position as Spains third force has come under threat following a slide in form and they desperately need to get their season back on track when they visit Villarreal in La Liga on Friday.The match woul...

14 missing in deadly Ukraine fire: president

Fourteen people remain missing from a fire that claimed a students life in Ukraines southern port city of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday. The fire broke out in a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday, killing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019