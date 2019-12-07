Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'It's bittersweet': Leia has key role as 'Star Wars' wraps Skywalker saga

The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga will feature a significant role for Princess Leia, the beloved "Star Wars" character played by late actress Carrie Fisher. Writer and director J.J. Abrams said he had enough unused footage of Fisher from the filming of 2015 movie "The Force Awakens" to make Leia a key player in "The Rise of Skywalker," the "Star Wars" film that debuts in theaters on Dec. 20. Singer Camila Cabello says 'Romance' album is all about falling in love

Camila Cabello is making up for lost time. The 22 year-old singer has been on a roll since joining girl band Fifth Harmony six years ago, going solo, and scoring hit records like "Havana" and duet "Senorita" with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. R. Kelly faces new bribery charge in Brooklyn criminal case

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Thursday unveiled a new criminal charge against singer R. Kelly, accusing him of arranging to bribe an official as part of a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. The 52-year-old R&B singer, known for such hits as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind,” was arrested in Chicago in July on separate sets of charges brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty. With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's license as James Bond expires

In the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time. The actor, cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, the franchise's 25th and scheduled for release in April 2020, revealed little during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday as the first trailer premiered, but confirmed Craig would be retiring from the role. 'Super Trouper': ABBA exhibition opens in London

From a superfan's shrine to a replica of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest stage where they triumphed with "Waterloo", a new exhibition opening in London on Friday looks back at the huge success of Swedish pop sensation ABBA. Personal items such as member Bjorn Ulvaeus' school report as well as pictures, gold discs and clothing are on display at "ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition", which runs at London's O2 venue until August. Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi made the request at a hearing before Justice James Burke in Manhattan state court. She said Weinstein had failed to wear an electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions. 'Irishman' draws 17 million U.S. viewers on Netflix, Nielsen estimates

Martin Scorsese's new gangster film "The Irishman" was watched by an estimated 17.1 million Americans in its first five days of release on Netflix, according to Nielsen data released on Friday. The Nielsen estimates were the first indications of audience interest in the movie, which cost some $160 million to make and is expected to be a major contender at the Oscars. Netflix has never won the coveted best picture Academy Award. Artists and DJs perform at Avicii tribute concert in Stockholm

DJs and singers such as France's David Guetta and Briton Rita Ora performed a tribute concert for charity in Stockholm on Thursday in honor of the late Swedish DJ Avicii. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman in April 2018, at the age of 28. His family said at the time he was a perfectionist who had struggled with stress and "could not go on any longer". Immersive movie technology gets U.S. debut with new 'Jumanji' adventure

Moviegoers have been offered rolling seats, 3D glasses and even rain and smells in recent years as theater chains seek to fill seats. Now comes an immersive experience that gets its U.S. launch in Los Angeles next week. It features laser projection and giant LED panels that line each side of the auditorium and fill a moviegoer's peripheral vision. Bulgarian Mutafova, one of world's oldest actresses, dies at 97

Bulgarian Stoyanka Mutafova, one of the world's oldest actresses performing regularly on stage, has died aged 97. Dubbed the queen of Bulgarian comedy, Mutafova began performing in 1945, when she played a maidservant in Moliere's "Scapin the Schemer".

