Madhuri Dixit Nene to headline a Netflix series

  Mumbai
  Updated: 09-12-2019 15:47 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 15:42 IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to lead an upcoming Netflix series that the streaming giant will produce under its partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic. Johar will serve as a creative producer on the series, to be directed by Sri Rao.

Madhuri has collaborated with Netflix in the past to produce Marathi drama "15th August". "I've always been a fan of Netflix, which is why I decided to make my debut as a producer on 15th August. The reach and diversity in the audience that the global service provides is unparalleled.

"And of course, Karan and his team have been like family for me, so when I got this opportunity to play the protagonist in this series that's produced by both Netflix and Dramatic - I was beyond excited.. This series is entertaining, riveting, and yet heartwarming," Madhuri said in a statement. Johar, whose Dharmatic inked a long-term, multi-project deal with the streaming platform earlier this year, called Madhuri one of his favorite actors of all time.

"Madhuri has been one of my all-time favorite actresses, once I got to know her, I loved her even more. Dharmatic's association with Netflix is extremely special because together, we get to tell untold stories in the way we want to. This is one such story and the confluence of Netflix, Dharmatic and Madhuri Dixit Nene will be nothing short of iconic," Johar said. The untitled series is in advanced stages of development.

