Mo'Nique to headline 'Mother Trucker'

Actor-comic Mo'Nique has landed the lead role in the independent action-adventure "Mother Trucker". According to Variety, the film is set during the Congressional impeachment hearings to remove US President Richard Nixon from office. Nixon resigned in 1974.

Mo'Nique will play a mother with anger management issues, who is forced to steal her late husband's trucking haul to provide for her daughter. As they embark on a cross-country adventure, she discovers the truth behind her husband's sudden death and comes down heavily on his racist killers.

"I knew this was unique from the jump, because of the countless scripts we've read together, the only other time my husband said 'this is special' was for a little movie named 'Precious'. "Never in my 30 years of being in entertainment have I seen a film with a bada** black woman that has the balance of funny, drama, and action while addressing the challenges women of color face every day, like 'Mother Trucker'," the Oscar winner said.

Former HBO executive producer J Oyer Tomas has conceived and penned "Mother Trucker". Tomas will also helm the film, which will be his feature directorial debut.

