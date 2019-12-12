Left Menu
Priyanka and Nick working on untitled Sangeet project with Amazon

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in collaboration with Amazon are set to produce an untitled dance competition show, the theme of which is inspired by Indian pre-wedding tradition of Sangeet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 09:47 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in collaboration with Amazon are set to produce an untitled dance competition show, the theme of which is inspired by Indian pre-wedding tradition of Sangeet. The Sangeet ceremony takes place the night before the wedding that brings family and friends together for a fun-filled evening of dance and music.

The desi girl of Bollywood and the Disney star tied the knot in 2018 and had marked their one year of togetherness last week. Their wedding was a closed family affair and the tradition of Sangeet played a vital role in the duo's wedding last December. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to reveal the news of their unscripted project, the casting of which is is underway.

Explaining what led the couple to take up such a project, Priyanka wrote, "...at our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives." Tagging the singing sensation, Nick Jonas, she further continued "Nick and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It's our #SangeetProject .Happy one-year anniversary baby. It's our first together."

"We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending", the actor wrote. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be filmed in 2020 with participants driving the creative vision for their respective ceremonies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

