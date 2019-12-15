Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday (local time), shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards are an annual tradition around the holiday season it seems Kardashian West wanted to keep things simple to cut down on holiday stress. According to a source close to Kardashian-Jenner siblings, "It's been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card, last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year, "reported People magazine.

The source also added that it was important for the 39-year-old star to share a special photo as she knew fans wanted to see her whole family together. The photo shared by the star, which featured the West family was a very casual snap, it included the couple and their four kids. In the picture, the family is seen sitting together on their steps dressed in co-ordinated sweatsuits.

The source while talking about the snap said that the photograph was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event as no one was stressed. The kids were happy and it was perfect. Husband Kanye is not really a fan of gaudiness which is the reason why they are dressed casually. Last year, Kardashian West initially admitted that she didn't think that the family would be able to do a photoshoot because of past drama but they were able to make it work ultimately.

The TV Personality and Beauty mogul explained on Twitter "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we're changing, my husband [Kanye West] was in and out of town." She also added adding that on the day they ended up taking the image they "realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."

The drama was documented in the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' show that documented it starting after Kourtney and Kim ran into some scheduling issues, causing the mother of four to as she started to criticise her older sister, stating that she was "the least exciting to look at." (ANI)

