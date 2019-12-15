Left Menu
Singer Katy Perry all jazzed up for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, singer Katy Perry seems to be all jazzed up to welcome Santa and Christmas festivities in her life.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:24 IST
Katy Perry (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The singer was seen donning a cute red and white furry Santa dress as she looked busy setting her Christmas tree in her Instagram post.

The picture was a still from her latest single-'Cozy Little Christmas'. "Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?" Perry captioned the post.

Perry seemed all jazzed up for the festival wearing a reindeer antlers headband all festive items in the background was setting the perfect Christmas theme. The singer-songwriter on December 3 dropped the audio-visual of her song festive song 'Cozy Little Christmas'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

