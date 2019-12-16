Entertainment News Roundup: French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

Danish-born actress Anna Karina, one of the most acclaimed luminaries of influential French New Wave cinema, has died of cancer at age 79, her agent said on Sunday. Karina, famous for her kohl-rimmed blue eyes, was the frequent muse of director Jean-Luc Godard, her first husband, starring in seven of his films including "A Woman is a Woman", "Pierrot Le Fou" and "Bande a Part" (Band of Outsiders). Box Office: 'Jumanji 2' levels up with $60 million debut, 'Richard Jewell' stumbles

It's shaping up to be a merry holiday season for "Jumanji: The Next Level." Sony's adventure sequel debuted in first place to $60.1 million, dethroning "Frozen" after three consecutive weeks as box office champ. Those ticket sales, at the higher end of industry projections, represent a healthy jump on its predecessor, 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($36 million). It also marks the highest debut for a December comedy, as well as the best start for a live-action movie for stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black. 'Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years

British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage. Firth, 59, known for playing stiff-upper-lipped Englishmen in films like "Love Actually," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and a television version of "Pride and Prejudice," married documentary film producer Livia Giuggioli in 1997. Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. Aiello, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role as Sal the pizza guy in Lee's 1989 movie, died on Thursday night after a brief illness, publicist Tracey Miller said in an email.

