'Chelsea Lately' sidekick Chuy Bravo dies at 63

Actor-comedian Chuy Bravo, who was well-known for his appearances in Chelsea Handler's late-night comedy show, passed away in Mexico City late Saturday night at the age of 63.

Chuy Bravo and Chelsea Handler (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-comedian Chuy Bravo, who was well-known for his appearances in Chelsea Handler's late-night comedy show, passed away in Mexico City late Saturday night at the age of 63. A representative for Bravo confirmed the news of his death to Fox News. No further details surrounding his death were immediately available.

Created by Steven Brody Stevens, and hosted by the American comedian Chelsea Handler, Bravo was the sidekick for the entirety of her show, which ran from 2007-2014. Handler posted a message of heartfelt condolence for Bravo on her Instagram post with a collage of their pictures together.

She captioned the post, "I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his "business calls" with his "business manager", or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes." She continued, "I'll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time--saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, it's ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way. I love you, Chuy!"

He usually provided comedic relief to show and was the topic of many of Handler's jokes. The sad demise happened just over a week after the 44-year-old posted a photo of herself and Bravo on Instagram in celebration of his birthday.

The Mexican-American actor began his acting career in the early 1990s, and included appearances in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' and 'The Honeymooners'. His performances were widely applauded by the audience. (ANI)

