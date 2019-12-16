Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

Danish-born actress Anna Karina, one of the most acclaimed luminaries of influential French New Wave cinema, has died of cancer at age 79, her agent said on Sunday. Karina, famous for her kohl-rimmed blue eyes, was the frequent muse of director Jean-Luc Godard, her first husband, starring in seven of his films including "A Woman is a Woman", "Pierrot Le Fou" and "Bande a Part" (Band of Outsiders). Box Office: 'Jumanji 2' levels up with $60 million debut, 'Richard Jewell' stumbles

It's shaping up to be a merry holiday season for "Jumanji: The Next Level." Sony's adventure sequel debuted in first place to $60.1 million, dethroning "Frozen" after three consecutive weeks as box office champ. Those ticket sales, at the higher end of industry projections, represent a healthy jump on its predecessor, 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($36 million). It also marks the highest debut for a December comedy, as well as the best start for live-action movie for stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry

The chief executive officer of Hallmark Cards apologized on Sunday night and said the company would reverse an earlier decision to pull television advertisements featuring same-sex couples from the wedding registry and planning website Zola. In a statement, CEO Mike Perry said cable television's Hallmark Channel "will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials."

