Left Menu
Development News Edition

Camila Cabello apologises for 'horrible and hurtful' racist language

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:27 IST
Camila Cabello apologises for 'horrible and hurtful' racist language

Singer Camila Cabello has apologised for using offensive language when she was younger, days after screenshots of her racist memes and videos surfaced on social media. The memes and video were posted by Cabello on her now-deactivated Tumblr account. A user started a Twitter thread, posting various screenshots of the racist statements made by the singer.

After an uproar, Cabello posted an apology on Twitter, saying she is "deeply ashamed" of the videos that she made when she was a teenager. "When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now," the "Havana" singer said.

"I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once You know better, you do better and that's all I can do," she added. The 22-year-old singer said she is a changed person today as she has "learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before."

"Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. "I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologise again from the bottom of my heart," Cabello added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK names Andrew Bailey as new Bank of England governor

Britains new government named Andrew Bailey as the next Bank of England boss on Friday, entrusting one of the City of Londons most experienced regulators with steering the worlds fifth-biggest economy and its vast finance industry through B...

CM's '3 capitals for AP' plan may not fructify

CMs 3 capitals for AP plan may not fructify Amaravati, Dec 20 PTI Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys three capitals for Andhra Pradesh idea may not fructify as it could face a major legislative hurdle in the Council, where the rulin...

India-China border talks to focus on delimitation of boundary, border management: China

The two-day India-China border talks between their special representatives in New Delhi will focus on delimitation of the border, boundary management and a host of bilateral and international issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here o...

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old local

Moscow, Dec 20 AFP Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow, killing one and wounding five, as a 39-year-old from a nearby town. There has been no official co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019