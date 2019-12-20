Liberia: Miss Africa beauty pageant 2020 to take place in Monrovia in May 2020

Liberia is all set to host the continentally-acclaimed 2020 Miss Africa beauty pageant on May 30, 2020. One of its objective is to expand its tourism sector.

Queens from fifty-three African countries are expected to converge in Liberia's capital city, Monrovia in May to join their Liberian counterpart in competing for the prestigious Miss Africa crown.

The contestants will display their beauties, cultures, and intellects, while the competition is expected to produce a queen, who will be the ultimate winner of the pageant, followed by the 'first and second princesses'. According to a statement released by Liberia's Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, the Miss Africa beauty pageant 2020 is geared towards showcasing Liberia's tourism potential, given the prominent historical role of the country on the African continent.

The pageant is also intended, the statement noted, to exhibit Liberia's rich culture and other underexploited sectors to those contemplating investing in the country. The government of Liberia will have no funding obligation associated with the hosting of the event.

The last edition, i.e., 2019 edition of Miss Africa beauty pageant was held in South Africa's Johannesburg on July 6. The main objective of Miss Africa pageant is to encourage interaction between African countries at various levels and to become an educational platform and empowering tool for young African women to be inspired.

