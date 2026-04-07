Indore Family Court's Landmark Ruling in Narayan Sai Divorce Case

An Indore court has issued a significant divorce decree for Janaki Harpalani, wife of jailed convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram, marking the end of their 18-year marriage.

Narayan Sai, serving a life sentence for rape in Surat, has been ordered to pay a permanent maintenance of Rs 2 crore within three months. The ruling comes after Janaki alleged mental cruelty and filed for divorce in 2018, producing documentary evidence in court.

This decision also highlights Sai's failure to comply with a previous order to pay Rs 50,000 monthly in maintenance. The case is a landmark move in favor of victim support.

(With inputs from agencies.)