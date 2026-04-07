Left Menu

Indore Family Court's Landmark Ruling in Narayan Sai Divorce Case

An Indore court finalized the divorce of Janaki Harpalani from Narayan Sai, son of godman Asaram, ordering him to pay Rs 2 crore in maintenance. Despite previous orders, Sai, imprisoned for rape, had not paid earlier maintenance dues to his wife, sparking the legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:53 IST
Indore Family Court's Landmark Ruling in Narayan Sai Divorce Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indore court has issued a significant divorce decree for Janaki Harpalani, wife of jailed convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram, marking the end of their 18-year marriage.

Narayan Sai, serving a life sentence for rape in Surat, has been ordered to pay a permanent maintenance of Rs 2 crore within three months. The ruling comes after Janaki alleged mental cruelty and filed for divorce in 2018, producing documentary evidence in court.

This decision also highlights Sai's failure to comply with a previous order to pay Rs 50,000 monthly in maintenance. The case is a landmark move in favor of victim support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

 Italy
2
Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

 Global
3
U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfo...

 Global
4
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026