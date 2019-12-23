Korean star Jung Woo-sung boards Netflix original series 'The Silent Sea' as producer

Korean actor Jungh Woo-sung is attached as executive producer on the new South Korean original series "The Silent Sea". According to Variety, the mystery sci-fi thriller series, based on Choi Hang-yong's 2014 short film, is set in a precarious future where Earth is running out of water.

The story follows a group of Korean scientists who set off for the moon to retrieve unknown samples from an abandoned research station. Jung and his management agency Artist Company have developed the series.

Choi is directing the series to be scripted by Park Eun-kyo.

