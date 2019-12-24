Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 967 to deal with treasure never seen before

The imminent One Piece Chapter 967 will continue with Edward Whitebeard Newgate and Gol Roger who had a clash for consecutive three days. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 967 will take a tad more time to be released due to Christmas holidays. However, it is making its feet strong to be one of the most interesting and exciting chapters the manga enthusiasts have ever seen. Read the texts below to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 967 will continue with Edward Whitebeard Newgate and Gol Roger who had a clash for consecutive three days. But later they discovered common ground to become frenemies. According to EconTimes, Oden, along with Toki, Momonosuke, and Hiyori, joined Roger Pirates. Nekomamushi and Inuarashi later snuck into to the Oro Jackson. Their adventure is very likely to continue in the upcoming chapter.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 967 is likely to deal with treasure that has never seen before. While the manga aficionados have known about this treasure since day one, it has not been clarified in details.

If we need to go with the rumor, the value of the above-mentioned treasure is unimaginable. No one knows what kind of treasure it may be, but fans are ardently waiting to see the original look of it. It may be made of gold or silver or even gems.

One Piece Chapter 967 is likely to be released on January 5 or 6, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

