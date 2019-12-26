Left Menu
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' rakes in 35 million dollars on Christmas

The Christmas day brought bags full of goodies for JJ Abrahams directed 'Star Wars

The sci-fi flick is expected to fill its coffers with almost 35 million dollars on Christmas day alone. (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Christmas day brought bags full of goodies for JJ Abrahams directed 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' which smashed US box office with 35 million dollars Christmas collection. The sci-fi flick is expected to fill its coffers with almost 35 million dollars on Christmas day alone, which in terms of collections is second only to its prequel 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' that made 49.3 million dollars on 25th December back in 2015.

Going by The Hollywood Reporter's predictions, Greta Gergwig's 'Little Women' is also on its course to get a piece of the Christmas pudding with fairly decent box office earnings of around 7 million dollars for the day. Adam Sandler starrer drama-comedy 'Uncut Gems' is likely to register collection figures nearing 6 million dollars.

'Jumanji' stands just next to the 2019 Star Wars as a multiplex favourite, thanks to the poor performance of 'Cats', with estimated earnings of 12.5 million dollars. Released right on the day of Christmas, Disney's animated kids' movie 'Spies in Disguise' should earn 5 million dollars on its first day, as anticipated by the Hollywood Reporter.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' seems to be sprinting towards the 150 million dollar mark till the coming Sunday, while 'Little Women' expects to stay the first choice for female moviegoers with estimated five-day earnings between 19 and 23 million dollars. Spies in Disguise will likely follow the same trajectory as 'Little Women'. (ANI)

