Akshay Kumar reacts on Kushal Punjabi's suicide

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who worked with Kushal Punjabi in 2003 movie "Andaaz" , expressed grief over the actor's suicide while urging people suffering from depression to seek help. Punjabi, who had also worked on movies like "Lakshay" and "Kaal", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday. He was 42.

According to the police, the actor left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death. Akshay said one should not give up on life while admitting that it was easier said than done.

"I had worked with him... Everybody has their own thing. Some people are lucky enough to understand it, some don't. The family also matters and we don't know why people do such things. There must be some reason for it. But all I can say is guys be brave enough, face the problem. "It's a lovely life you have, it's a beautiful body you have cultured. Your mother, your father have looked after you, given birth to you, don't just let it go. I know it's very easy for me to just say it. But I think one should fight it out and just work on it and try not to take your life... It's a hard thing," Akshay said in a group interview here.

The 52-year-old actor also expressed a desire to make a film on the subject. "If I would ever get a chance to make a movie on depression because it's one of the biggest things India is going through," he added.

