Shameless Season 10 episode 8 synopsis revealed, Debbie says she isn’t a prostitute

Shameless Season 10 episode 8 will be aired on Sunday and fans are ardently waiting to see what happens to Debbie Gallagher. She found herself in a very unusual position. For the entire night, she was with a woman whom she at the bar.

Here's the synopsis of Shameless Season 10 episode 8 titled 'Debbie Might Be a Prostitute' – Debbie weighs the pros and cons of a new career path; Frank uncovers the truth about Faye's living situation; a miscommunication between Ian and Mickey has disastrous consequences; Lip and Tami disagree over who should be taking care of Fred.

Boston Legal actress, Constance Zimmer's character Claudia thought that Debbie was a prostitute. She could have simply taken the money and run, but she clearly wanted more answers. That's the reason she is going back to said woman and demanding them in the upcoming episode.

The teaser released for Shameless Season 10 episode 8 shows Debbie coming back to Claudia to return the money she received from her. Debbie says, "I was just wondering why you gave me this (money) last night." But Claudia continues to misunderstand her saying, "I'm sorry, it wasn't enough for me, come in!... My wallet is there, take whatever you rated, I wasn't sure…"

The official clip shows Debbie clearly saying, "I'm not a prostitute." Then Claudia asks her, "You not? Why were you sitting with those prostitutes then?" This way their conversation continues and finally Claudia asks her to stay at her room and enjoy her free time while she was on her way to spa treatment.

Albeit Debbie requires money and she could have ran away, the new relationship is more costly on the basis of her getting things from this woman. Many fans are curious to know if there is something (or going to be something) between them.

Don't miss the airing of Shameless Season 10 episode 8 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 on Showtime. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

