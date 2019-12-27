'Cats' pulled down from Universal's 'For Your Consideration' page

Universal Studios has finally made it clear that its movie 'Cats' hasn't managed to qualify for any awards. The movie was removed from the studio's 'For Your Consideration' web page that displays all its movies in different categories that have been shortlisted for various awards. It also serves as a guide for upcoming screening events at various locations.

The Taylor Swift starer that bombed out in the theatres isn't also present on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' online streaming service, which indicates that it has been ruled out as a contender for the Oscars. According to Variety, the only thing in the movie that bagged a nomination was the 'Beautiful Ghosts' song that got shortlisted for the Golden Globe in the best original song category.

The movies that currently find a place on the FYC page are: "Us," "1917," "Queen and Slim," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Abominable" and "The Secret Life of Pets 2", reported Variety. The multi-starer that features Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo, took around 100 million dollars to make but only managed to earn 15 million during the first six days of its release.

Before its release, even its trailer wasn't spared from the jeers of the public, as it was mercilessly bashed online and became the subject of countless memes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.