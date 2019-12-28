Entertainment News Roundup: Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast-food chain; K-Pop's BTS scores another first tour to action and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast-food chain for using late kungfu master's image
A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star's image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. California-based Bruce Lee Enterprises, whose head is Shannon Lee, filed the case against the Real Kungfu chain in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, requesting that the food firm stop using the image and pay an additional 88,000 yuan to cover legal expenses.
K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction
They've conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit. Seven signed microphones used by the seven-member South Korean boy band are expected to sell for $10,000-$20,000 as a group at an auction next month during Grammy Awards week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth-largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century.
