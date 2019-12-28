Left Menu
Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

The official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 titled ‘Triptych’ is yet to be released. But many fans and experts believe this episode is going to be vital as the first incoming of the 2020 year.

The imminent episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is likely to show the testing results for the tar paper that they found. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 is going to see more diggings around H2 shaft and Smith's Cove. The previous episode titled 'Things That Go Bump' showed scenes where the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina was digging around the Smith's Cove. Digging of the shaft continued and they believed that they are a few steps away from the Money Pit. But many avid viewers were disappointed with the progress of the excavations.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 titled 'Triptych' is set to feature the same digging with all dirt and mud around. Just like episode 7 revealed the discovery of a wooden structure (which they think a part of a fortress or a building leading to the Money Pit), the imminent episode 8 is highly expected to find something precious again that will lead the team to the Money Pit.

Unfortunately, the official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 titled 'Triptych' is yet to be released. But many fans and experts believe this episode is going to be vital as the first incoming of the 2020 year. As this episode is going to be premiered in January after a gap of two holiday weeks, it's undeniably vital and going to reveal something jaw-dropping facts.

On the other hand, the imminent episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is likely to show the testing results for the tar paper that they found. The experts in the team revealed that this used to be utilized severely for building edifices during the 19th century. Now the team experts are predicting that some of the early treasure hunters might have built the Smith's Cove.

"Structures can tell stories, for those willing to look. I am guessing some of this might be part of an early fortification. Also, are they sure it is tar paper and not a lightweight canvas or muslin that has been painted with tar pitch to waterproof?" one commenter wrote on a thread that shows Gary finding a new structure, EconoTimes clarified.

Never miss the airing of New Year 2020's first episode 8 titled 'Triptych' of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on January 7. Stay glued to us to get the latest updates on the television series.

