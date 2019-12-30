Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 30-12-2019 02:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. The New Year Honours 2020 list, in which Britain recognised its film-directing and cricketing stars, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd, was published late on Friday. Box Office: 'Little Women,' 'Uncut Gems' Start Strong as 'Rise of Skywalker' Remains Victorious

The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend -- a 6.3% boost from last year. Disney and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" led the bounty, crossing $361 million in North America after this weekend's $72 million haul. J.J. Abrams' third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy collected $136 million over the five-day Christmas stretch. After less than two weeks in theaters, "Rise of Skywalker" has generated $725 million globally, distinguishing itself as the 10th-highest grossing movie of the year worldwide and seventh-biggest in the U.S.

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Bears beat Vikings' backups on late FG

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Chicago Bears to a 21-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale on Sunday in Minneapolis. Pineiro, who made field...

UPDATE 5-Ukraine holds big prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east completed a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday after bussing scores of detainees in the five-year conflict to an exchange point in the breakaway Donbass region.The swap sh...

Soccer-West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach - club statement

West Ham United has reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, the struggling Premier League club said on Sunday.Moyes, 56, returns to West Ham for a second stint after he saved the cl...

Polish PM accuses Putin of lying about outbreak of WWII

Polands prime minister has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been lying in remarks blaming Poland for the outbreak of World War II, and argued that Putin is doing it to deflect from recent Russian political failures. Putin has ...
