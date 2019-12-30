Zac Efron returns home for holidays after falling sick in Papua New Guinea

Actor Zac Efrom is healthy and back home to the US after being struck down with an infection while filming television show "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua New Guinea. The "Greatest Showman" actor, who was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, after he contracted a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection", took to Instagram to thank his well-wishers for the concern.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. "I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020," Efrom wrote along side the a picture of him with the people of Papua New Guinea.

"Killing Zac Efron" will follow the 32-year-old actor as he heads to the jungle on a remote island for 21 days and will be "off the grid". It will air on short-form mobile video platform Quibi.

