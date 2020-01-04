Margot Robbie followed conservative women on Twitter for 'Bombshell' role

Actor Margot Robbie has revealed that to prepare for her role in "Bombshell" , she created a fake Twitter account and followed "young millennial conservative girls". The 29-year-old actor portrays Kayla Pospisil in the film which is set around Fox News chief Roger Ailes' fall from grace over multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

In an interview with Variety, Robbie said she also referred to Resse Witherspoon's 2001 movie "Legally Blonde" . "Every day, I'd do the monologue from 'Legally Blonde,'" Robbie said.

The actor added that she wanted to channel Witherspoon's Elle Woods as the character was "incredibly smart" but also "underestimated because of their looks". Robbie said as part of her preparation she followed young conservative women on Twitter.

She also watched videos of Katherine Harris, Florida's former secretary of state, who was in office at the time of the controversial recount of the Bush vs Gore presidential election. Robbie's Kayla is a composite character created by writer Charles Randolph to represent all the women who were harassed by Ailes.

"I didn't understand her to begin with. But my process is to do a ton of research, consider every single option, know every single situation, scenario, thought, and motivation inside and out, so I can step onto set and then let it all go," the actor said. "Bombshell" , which also features Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, released in India on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.