Punjab Takes Historic Step to Safeguard Guru Granth Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled a groundbreaking bill on Monday, promising severe repercussions for desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, including life imprisonment. The bill, debated at the Vidhan Sabha's special session, aims to eradicate future offences by addressing previous legislative gaps.

Referring to the legislation as a pivotal advancement, Mann emphasized its role in preserving the holy text's sanctity, showcasing the government's commitment to safeguarding spiritual values. He criticized past political factions for exploiting the issue for votes without enacting effective measures.

The legislation mandates swift, non-bailable prosecutions, incorporating new definitions to ensure accountability. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan's rallying call post-passage underscored the assembly's unified support for the bill's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)