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Asha Bhosle: A Wistful Farewell to India's Musical Legend

The world bids farewell to the iconic singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Her funeral, held at Shivaji Park, was attended by notable figures, with a gun salute honoring her legacy. Bhosle, the younger Mangeshkar sister, leaves behind a treasure trove of songs that will endure forever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:55 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Wistful Farewell to India's Musical Legend
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Music aficionados and notable figures gathered at Shivaji Park crematorium on Monday to bid a final farewell to the legendary Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. The strains of "Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar..." played, a fitting tribute to a life defined by music and emotion.

A gun salute marked the solemn occasion, reflecting Bhosle's status as an enduring musical icon. The younger of the famed Mangeshkar sisters, Bhosle's career spanned an astonishing eight decades with over 12,000 songs. Her funeral, conducted with full state honors, saw her son Anand performing the last rites.

Among those present were political leaders, actors, and directors paying their respects. Bhosle's versatile voice inspired generations, with fans expressing deep admiration for the energy and exultation she brought to her craft. As chants of "Asha Tai amar rahe" resounded, Mumbai mourned the loss of a beloved cultural icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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