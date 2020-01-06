Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday started filming his next, family comedy "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari". Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"Shooting begins, now #SurajPeMangalBhari! Produced by @ZeeStudios_ & directed by #AbhishekSharma, our film goes on floor today," Manoj wrote on Twitter. The director said the team has attempted to recreate '90s Mumbai with a massive set to showcase a chawl where they start the shoot on Monday.

"We are delighted to have one of the best ensemble cast to come together in one film in recent times! It’s a start-to-finish schedule till mid-March and release before year-end," Sharma said in a statement. "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" boasts of an ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Manuj Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.