Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook and eBay pledge to better tackle fake reviews

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:30 IST
Facebook and eBay pledge to better tackle fake reviews
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook and eBay have promised to better identify, probe and respond to fake and misleading reviews, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday after pressing the online platforms to tackle the issue. Customer reviews have become an integral part of online shopping on several websites and apps but the regulator has expressed concerns that some comments may not be genuine.

Facebook has removed 188 groups and disabled 24 user accounts whilst eBay has permanently banned 140 users since the summer, according to the CMA. The CMA has also found examples via photo-posting app Instagram which the owner Facebook has promised to investigate.

"Millions of people base their shopping decisions on reviews, and if these are misleading or untrue, then shoppers could end up being misled into buying something that isn't right for them – leaving businesses who play by the rules missing out," said CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli. The CMA said neither company was intentionally allowing such content and both had committed to tackling the problem.

"We maintain zero tolerance for fake or misleading reviews and will continue to take action against any seller that breaches our user policies," said a spokeswoman at eBay. Facebook did not immediately provide a comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. support for Israeli settlements advances peace with Palestinians

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washingtons backing for Israels settlements in the occupied West Bank will advance Israeli-Palestinian peace, angering Palestinian leaders who seek the territory for a state. In a r...

Cabinet approves MoC between health ministry and Gates Foundation on improving health sector

In a bid to improve the healthcare system of the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post-facto approval on the Memorandum of Cooperation MoC between Union Health Ministry and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF. The Memo...

JNU is a premier university and it should be maintained that way: HRD Ministry tells VC. PTI GJS AMP RDMRDM

JNU is a premier university and it should be maintained that way HRD Ministry tells VC. PTI GJS AMP RDMRDM...

UPDATE 1-'Shot across the bow': U.S. steps up pressure on UK ahead of Huawei decision

The United States is making a final pitch to Britain ahead of a UK decision on whether to upgrade its telecoms network with Huawei equipment, amid threats to cut intelligence-sharing ties, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020