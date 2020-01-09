The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

As we all know, The Last Kingdom Season 4 still does not have an official release date. But one of the cast members has recently hinted when the British historical fiction television series will return on the small screens.

Adrian Bouchet, who plays the role of Steapa in The Last Kingdom was recently questioned by a series lover on social media when the show would be back for Season 4. The actor replied that he expects The Last Kingdom Season 4 to be released by summer 2020. But he clearly stated that he was unaware of the exact release date of the series.

In his recent post over Instagram, he wished everyone a very Happy New Year. He also said that he is looking forward to 2020 and The Last Kingdom Season 4. On the other hand, the lead actor, Alexander Dreymon (who plays the role of Uhtred of Bebbanburg) appeared in a video posted by the series' official Instagram handle recently and expressed his gratitude. Here you can watch the video at the end.

Fans will be excited to see how The Last Kingdom Season 4 will follow Uhtred's adventure to give his efforts in reclaiming his home from his uncle Aelfric (plays by Joseph Millson). Due to a significant time jump of atleast a decade, Uhtred's character will look a tad greyer. The avid viewers will be amazed to see a bunch of young actors including Uhtred's children by Gisela, who are, according to the books, are grown up now.

Apart from the lead actor Alexander Dreymon, many other actors will be back in The Last Kingdom Season 4. Some of them are Ian Hart, Toby Regbo, Timothy Innes, Eliza Butterworth, Emily Cox, Mark Rowley, Joseph Millson, Millie Brady, Magnus Bruun and Jeppe Beck Laursen will reprise their roles as Beocca, Aethelred, Edward, Aelswith, Brida, Finan, Aelfric, Princess Aethelflaed, Cnut and Haesten respectively.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 does not have an official release date. But based on Adrian Bouchet's recent above-mentioned reply to a fan, we expect the series in summer 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

View this post on Instagram As 2020 gets underway, Alexander Dreymon (aka Uhtred son of Uhtred) has a message for you. Happy new year, Arselings! #thelastkingdom #season4 #happynewyear A post shared by The Last Kingdom (@thelastkingdom) on Jan 2, 2020 at 4:58am PST

