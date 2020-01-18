Disney give second season order to 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum'

Disney Plus has renewed Jeff Goldblum's National Geographic series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" for a second season. The show is the first series from Nat Geo to debut on Disney's newly-launched streaming service. Its first season is set to conclude on January 24, according to The Wrap.

The series follows Goldblum as he investigates the history of everyday things ranging from sneakers to ice cream to recreational vehicles. "Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney Plus.

"We can't wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.