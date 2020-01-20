Left Menu
Want to tell stories that matter: 'I'm Gonna Tell God Everything' producer Jay Patel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-01-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 13:32 IST
Want to tell stories that matter: 'I'm Gonna Tell God Everything' producer Jay Patel

Actor-producer Jay Patel says he looks at the world as one big community and storytelling as an art that can connect people with each other. His next film, "I'm Gonna Tell God Everything", is based on the real story of about five-year-old who died in a bomb blast in Syria. Moments before his death, the child uttered his last words to the doctor, "I am gonna tell God everything."

Patel said the boy's last words shook him and he decided to tell his story through the short film. "'I'm Gonna Tell God Everything' is based on a true story about a five-year-old kid who died in the Syrian war. I wanted to tell this story because when two countries fight, then victims are mostly women and children though they have a nothing to do with the war.

"I felt that as a part of the society, we have a responsibility. We have to tell the truth about what's going on there," Patel, who has produced the film, told PTI. The film, directed by Dev Pinn, was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year.

Patel said he is aims to make movies on similar stories in future. "There are a lot of issues in the world like this. I want to do something that is affecting the world. I'm not just looking for stories in India, Africa or America. For me, the world is like one big community of 6.5 billion people and I want to tell stories that haven't been heard before."

Patel will soon be making his debut as an actor with Sanjay Dutt-starrer "Torbaaz". The action thriller is being directed by Girish Malik. "It's a very good film. We had fun shooting it. The entire filming was done in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A lot of Indian doctors who were studying there, they came to our set. It was a wonderful experience."

He said the film will release in the next four to five months. Patel recently joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , where he will once again share the screen space with Dutt.

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will feature Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. "I'm playing the character of an Army officer who was in charge of the border. My shooting schedule is from February 17 to 27 near Bikaner," Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

