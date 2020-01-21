Blackpink’s Lisa looks stunningly different in new look, #LalisaMaNoBang trending globally
Do you love Lisa and Blackpink? Are you a diehard fan of Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)? Then here we have a big surprise for you.
The young famous Thai rapper, Lisa, the well-known member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink is looking severely beautiful in her new hairstyle.
In other words, Blackpink's Lisa as transformed herself in a magical way of representation the netizens and her diehard fans never imagined. With her new sexy long hairstyle, she has become a hot topic currently and fans are severely browsing over social media for her new look.
Here's how Lisa looks. #LalisaMaNoBang is trending worldwide, as expected.
Continue scrolling down to see how the young Thai beauty princess Lisa of Blackpink looks from varied angles.
lisa interacts with her fansite 🤧 #LalisaMaNoBang pic.twitter.com/nSLiTw84g9— FL 💜 (@_fluffylisa) January 20, 2020
Liliess let's get it #1 ww omg Lisa's bangless power 🤭#LalisaMaNoBang pic.twitter.com/dHdaHz2RNM— May🦋🍀 (@Maylalice) January 20, 2020
Forehead exposure 😍 #LalisaMaNoBang pic.twitter.com/GvpC50XOtf— Inter7ude (@pity_soloist) January 20, 2020
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lisa
- Blackpink
- Lisa Blackpink
- Blackpink Lisa
- Lalisa Manoban
ALSO READ
Police on verge of cracking JNU case; remains extra alert after mobilisation of students
China-India should be driving force for multi-polarity, economic globalisation: Chinese envoy
French court orders 52mn euro payout in 'Mona Lisa' Ferrari battle
Owaisi hits out at CDS Rawat for his statement on counter-radicalisation programmes
De-radicalisation camps nothing new; Rawat never speaks