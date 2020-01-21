Blackpink’s Lisa looks stunningly different in new look, #LalisaMaNoBang trending globally

Do you love Lisa and Blackpink? Are you a diehard fan of Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)? Then here we have a big surprise for you.

The young famous Thai rapper, Lisa, the well-known member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink is looking severely beautiful in her new hairstyle.

In other words, Blackpink's Lisa as transformed herself in a magical way of representation the netizens and her diehard fans never imagined. With her new sexy long hairstyle, she has become a hot topic currently and fans are severely browsing over social media for her new look.

Here's how Lisa looks. #LalisaMaNoBang is trending worldwide, as expected.

Continue scrolling down to see how the young Thai beauty princess Lisa of Blackpink looks from varied angles.

