Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackpink’s Lisa looks stunningly different in new look, #LalisaMaNoBang trending globally

Blackpink’s Lisa looks stunningly different in new look, #LalisaMaNoBang trending globally
Here’s how Lisa looks. #LalisaMaNoBang is trending worldwide, as expected. Image Credit: Instagram / lalalalisa_m

Do you love Lisa and Blackpink? Are you a diehard fan of Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)? Then here we have a big surprise for you.

The young famous Thai rapper, Lisa, the well-known member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink is looking severely beautiful in her new hairstyle.

In other words, Blackpink's Lisa as transformed herself in a magical way of representation the netizens and her diehard fans never imagined. With her new sexy long hairstyle, she has become a hot topic currently and fans are severely browsing over social media for her new look.

Here's how Lisa looks. #LalisaMaNoBang is trending worldwide, as expected.

Continue scrolling down to see how the young Thai beauty princess Lisa of Blackpink looks from varied angles.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

SpiceJet official lashes out at pilots for focussing on 'trivial' issues

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Four die as storm sweeps across Spain

Four people have died in strong winds, heavy snowfall and low temperatures as Storm Gloria swept across Spain on Sunday and Monday, officials said.With more than 30 provinces on bad weather alert, Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the...

UPDATE 1-Democratic presidential candidates enjoy moment of harmony to mark King birthday

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren marched arm-in-arm on Monday, as a group of often feuding U.S. presidential candidates set aside their differences long enough to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Other Democratic White House hop...

Golden Knights in need of fast start vs. Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins head into their final game before a 10-day break on Tuesday night in Boston trying to come up with solutions for two very different problems. Vegas, which comes in off a 5-4 shootout loss at Montre...

China confirms human-to-human transmission as WHO emergency group meets

A SARS-like virus that has spread across China and reached three other Asian nations is contagious between humans, a government expert said Monday, and the World Health Organisation announced that a key emergency committee would meet this w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020