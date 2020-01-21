Luke Evans to headline drama 'The Pembrokeshire Murders'

Actor Luke Evans is set to star in true-crime drama "The Pembrokeshire Murders" . The actor will play Dyfed-Powys Police officer Steve Wilkins who in 2006 reopened two unsolved double murders from the 1980s, reported Deadline.

The three-part ITV series, which depicts the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer, is based on the true-crime book "Catching the Bullseye Killer", penned by senior investigating officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill. Evans said he is honoured to be attached to the project.

"It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in 'The Pembrokeshire Murders' and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV. "It's a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken," the actor, best known for "Dracula Untold" and "Murder Mystery", said. World Productions, the banner behind British police-thriller series "Bodyguard" , is backing the new show.

The series also stars Keith Allen, Owen Teale, Alexandria Riley, Caroline Berry, Oliver Ryan, and David Fynn. Filming begins this month.

