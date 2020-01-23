Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jessica Simpson called off her relationship with John Mayer over his 'embarrassing' comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:28 IST
Jessica Simpson called off her relationship with John Mayer over his 'embarrassing' comments
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Singer Jessica Simpson has opened up about her turbulent relationship with ex-boyfriend John Mayer in her memoir, revealing she walked out of it after Mayer called her "sexual napalm" in an interview. The comments, Simpson said, broke her trust in Mayer.

In the memoir, "Open Book", Simpson said she met Mayer at a party in 2005 when she is finalizing her divorce from Nick Lachey. After that, the two quickly became involved. "He'd walk into a room and pick up his guitar and you'd swoon. I didn't really know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission," the 39-year-old singer told People magazine.

In the book, Simpson wrote that Mayer used to regularly tell her that he was "obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally". The singer further said she would often feel insecure around Mayer, 42 because she thought she wasn't "smart enough" for him.

"I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win," Simpson said. The relationship would often cause her anxiety to "spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."

Things came to an end after Mayer called her a "sexual napalm" in a 2010 interview with Playboy. "He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking," Simpson said.

"He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn't, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away," she added. Simpson said though Mayer has apologized for the comments, they are still not in touch.

"I know that he's publicly apologized and I don't want to take that away from him. I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn't know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20s," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirates airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the worlds third...

China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over coronavirus

Chinas Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citys public television said.Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie...

We used to quash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm. CAL2 AS-SURRENDER 644 militants surrender in Assam Guwahati A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020