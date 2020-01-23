Ratan Tata posts throwback picture from younger days and Instagram loves it!

Business tycoon Ratan Tata on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram that gave a glimpse of what he looked like in his days of youth. Coming as a "throwback Thursday" post, the snapshot was clicked many years ago while the industrialist was overseas.

The caption of the picture read: "I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about "throwbacks" and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday" The refreshing recap racked up more than 200,000 likes within a span of few hours and attracted positive comments from the followers with many praising the industrialists for his impressive looks.

One Instagram user commented: "Hahaha the caption you're an amazing human being man much love " While another complimented Tata's subtle sense of humour by saying: "Perfect balance of purpose, vision, and a brilliant sense of humour. You rock Sir" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

