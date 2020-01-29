Left Menu
Thalaiva to make TV debut with Discovery's 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

After featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Man Vs Wild', Discovery is now all set to feature southern superstar Rajinikanth in the first episode of their forthcoming show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:22 IST
Southern India's superstar Rajinikanth and British adventurer Bear Grylls . Image Credit: ANI

After featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Man Vs Wild', Discovery is now all set to feature southern superstar Rajinikanth in the first episode of their forthcoming show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'. The adventure show will mark Rajinikanth's debut on the small screen where he will join the globally known adventurer Bear Grylls.

The show, a tweaked version of 'Man Vs Wild', is one of the most widely watched adventure television series in the world. "Into The Wild is a truly unique show - at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of Cinema," said, Rajinikanth.

"Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits; I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India," the actor added. Further elaborating on the importance of water conservation, the actor said, "Every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water; this war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country."

The 69-year-old actor also took to Twitter to express his happiness about the shoot and thanked Bear Grylls for the experience on Wednesday. "Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls

"Our team is all very excited to work closely with Thalaiva! Much more than a cine star, Rajinikanth is a phenomenon who has captivated audiences across the world with his on-screen and off-screen work," said, Bear Grylls. "He has always shown such energy and flair in all he does and he will need that courage and determination again on our journey into the beautiful wilds of India," added Grylls.

The managing director of Discovery's South Asia unit, Megha Tata, said, "The combination of Rajinikanth in a never seen before avatar and Bear Grylls' edge of the seat challenges, will make the show a must-watch for every Indian." (ANI)

