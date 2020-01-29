Left Menu
Development News Edition

AR Rahman, Ameya Dabli to perform at Ekam Satt - Unity Concert: The 50th Symphony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:12 IST
AR Rahman, Ameya Dabli to perform at Ekam Satt - Unity Concert: The 50th Symphony
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman and musical artiste Ameya Dabli are set to perform at the 'Ekam Satt – Unity Concert: The 50th Symphony'. The show, to be held on February 29, will see Rahman play his Sufi ensemble renditions and Dabli will present his music with unique instrumentation exclusively arranged with music composer Ranjit Barot.

Rahman said the show aspires to connect listeners to the inner self and evoke universal love through music. "The Sufi Ensemble performs popular Sufi film compositions, re-arranged versions of the masters of qawwali and culturally inspired collaborations - all enhanced by visual experiences," the double Oscar-winning music director said in a statement.

"For our 50th concert of Ekam Satt, I felt we were now ready to take this experience to a larger global audience. I am privileged to have AR Rahman as a part of this show on such a special occasion. Through our music we hope to touch the chords of our global audiences and spread the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (one world family)," added Dabli. The concert will take place at Jio Gardens, Mumbai.

Ticket sales will be available on BookMyShow from Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020