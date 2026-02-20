Left Menu

Industry and Government Join Hands to Bolster Early Childhood Education

The Ministry of Women and Child Development held a workshop to seek industry support through CSR for early childhood education. Attended by key figures, the event marked a collaboration, with discussions on strengthening anganwadi centres and fostering child nutrition spearheaded by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has initiated a significant step towards enhancing early childhood education across India. During a groundbreaking workshop, industry leaders were called upon to contribute through corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. This collaboration aims to strengthen anganwadi centres nationwide.

WCD Minister Annpurna Devi emphasized the positive industry response, noting that many participants expressed willingness to collaborate with the government. The workshop marked the first detailed engagement of its kind, where programs were discussed extensively, paving the way for effective partnerships in education.

A highlight of the event was the participation of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who shared nutritious recipes for children. The workshop also saw discussions led by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, who praised the transformative potential of CSR in building a strong educational foundation for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

