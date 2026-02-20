Kerala Health Crunch: Surgical Negligence Sparks Outcry

The opposition in Kerala is intensifying its critique of the state government following a grave incident of alleged medical negligence. A surgical instrument was discovered inside the abdomen of Usha Joseph five years after her operation at Alappuzha Medical College, raising serious concerns about the functioning of government hospitals.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the government's management of healthcare, asserting systemic failures render hospital visits perilous for common citizens. He demanded comprehensive medical expense coverage for Joseph and accused the authorities of suppressing dissent from medical officials who question hospital practices.

Congress MP K C Venugopal emphasized the rising frequency of such negligence cases, stating that despite Kerala's healthcare accolades, systemic failures persist. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists staged a protest, while Health Minister Veena George announced an inquiry and suspended involved officials. The incident underscores urgent calls for healthcare reforms in the state.