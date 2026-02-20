India's Strategic Free Trade Triumphs

India has recently secured two landmark free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States, fueling optimism in the country's economic outlook. According to the Reserve Bank of India's February bulletin, these deals are set to enhance market access, bolster export competitiveness, and weave Indian firms deeper into global value chains.

The completion of these negotiations has led to a resurgence in foreign portfolio investments, positively impacting the Indian rupee and investor sentiment. The agreements are expected to provide substantial support to labor-intensive and export-oriented sectors, signaling a wave of economic growth opportunities in the near future.

On the fiscal path, government measures to maintain fiscal consolidation and encourage capital expenditure underscore a commitment to long-term growth. The economic momentum remains solid, driven by consumption, investment, and key productivity reforms, with benign inflation offering a favorable growth balance. Despite geopolitical tensions and market volatilities, the Reserve Bank of India's approach to managing currency stability highlights prudent macroeconomic management.

