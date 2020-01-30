Rose Byrne to headline Apple's 1980s aerobics dramedy

Actor Rose Byrne will topline Apple TV Plus' new dramedy show "Physical". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is expected to soon land a straight-to-series order from the newly-launched streamer.

Set in a 1980s Southern California beach community, the story follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife. She finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Annie Weisman, best known for creating popular series "Almost Family" , will serve as writer and showrunner on the project.

She will also executive produce with Alexandra Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Tomorrow Studios will produce the show.

Byrne will next be seen in Jon Stewart's political comedy "Irresistable", alongside Steve Carell and Mackenzie Davis. She will also star as Gloria Steinem in FX's limited series "Mrs. America".

