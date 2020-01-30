Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose Byrne to headline Apple's 1980s aerobics dramedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:22 IST
Rose Byrne to headline Apple's 1980s aerobics dramedy
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Rose Byrne will topline Apple TV Plus' new dramedy show "Physical". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is expected to soon land a straight-to-series order from the newly-launched streamer.

Set in a 1980s Southern California beach community, the story follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife. She finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Annie Weisman, best known for creating popular series "Almost Family" , will serve as writer and showrunner on the project.

She will also executive produce with Alexandra Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Tomorrow Studios will produce the show.

Byrne will next be seen in Jon Stewart's political comedy "Irresistable", alongside Steve Carell and Mackenzie Davis. She will also star as Gloria Steinem in FX's limited series "Mrs. America".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborating with Amazon on animated series 'The Hospital'

Amazon Studios is developing an animated dark comic series The Hospital, to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolphs banner Animal Pictures. Cirocco Dunlap, who worked as a supervising producer on Lyonnes critically-acclaim...

I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid. ...

Lillard's triple-double carries Trail Blazers past Rockets

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to ti...

Big social media cos may be asked to maintain database of active mobile number of users

The information technology IT ministry has proposed that significant social media companies should maintain a database of active mobile numbers of all their users for verification purpose under a revised set of rules, according to a source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020