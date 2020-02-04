Universal Music India Ushers in the Valentine Month With a Special Music Track by Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi

Universal Music India is all set for the Valentine's mood as it unveiled a romantic ballad, 'Dil Kho Ke' with the two versatile singers and music producers, Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi.

The dreamy song, 'Dil Kho Ke' showcases two independent individuals who know what they want from life and love, without giving into other people's expectations of them. The track is about the young generation looking for a relationship that celebrates their beliefs, values and quirks. The song is composed by Arjun Kanungo, who has sung as well as featured in the song along with Jonita Gandhi.

Speaking about the association for Dil Kho Ke, Preeti Nayyar, Vice President- Brand partnerships, India and South Asia, Universal Music Group India said, "Valentine's Day is one of the most celebrated days in the annual calendar for music. To rejoice Valentine's Day we bring you 'Dil Kho Ke', a beautiful duet by two of our favourite artists Arjun Kanungo & Jonita Gandhi. It's such an amazing process working with these two artists as our belief systems are pretty much the same when it comes to great original music. 'Dil Kho Ke' is a song about new age relationships that today's generation relates to. At Universal Music India we hope you enjoy and celebrate love with this song and you have as much fun as we did in crafting this."

Speaking on the new track, Arjun Kanungo, said, "'Dil Kho Ke' is perfect for Valentine's Day. The track is upbeat with a message that is so important in today's context amongst the millennial. I am hoping this Valentine's Day, everyone enjoys the song this as much as we did in creating this one."

Echoing similar sentiments, Jonita Gandhi, shared, "'Dil Kho Ke' does a great job of capturing the minds and hearts of our current generation. It's a peppy yet romantic song describing this generation and their needs when it comes to love and Relationship with Valentine's day just around the corner this is a fun Love song you groove to with your special someone."

So, this Valentine's Day, enjoy this romantic track on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdguhUa_2zA.

Also, available on the much loved streaming platforms: https://UMGI.lnk.to/DilKhoKe

About Universal Music India:

Universal Music India Pvt. Ltd. (UMIPL) is a 100% subsidiary of the Universal Music Group (UMG) and is home to record labels such as A&M Records, Blue Note Records, Capitol Records, Capitol Records Nashville, Caroline, Decca, Def Jam Recordings, Deutsche Grammophone, Emarcy, Geffen Records, Interscope Records, Island Records, Machete Music, MCA Nashville, Mercury Records, Motown Records, Polydor Records, Republic Records, Universal Music Latino, Verve Music Group, Virgin Records, Virgin EMI Records. UMI has an extremely rich Indian catalogue comprising songs from classic Hindi and Regional Films, IndiPop, Bhangra, Ghazals and Devotional. Its enviable catalogue includes artistes such as AshaBhosle, AnupJalota, Bombay Vikings, Jagjit Singh, JoSh, Malkit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Panjabi MC, Raghav, Mohit Chouhan, Euphoria, Adnan Sami, Rabbi Shergill, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to name a few. UMIPL's `film' catalogue (the 2nd largest in India) spans music from blockbusters such as Sholay, Qurbani, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Devdas and Munnabhai MBBS amongst the numerous jewels which symbolize the musical journey from the 70's to date. On the International music front, UMIPL are the clear market leaders with artistes such as ABBA, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, The Beatles, Norah Jones, Marshmello, DJ Snake, Ariana Grande, The Chemical Brothers, amongst a host of other popular music icons and household names in India.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.