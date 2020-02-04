Left Menu
Development News Edition

Universal Music India Ushers in the Valentine Month With a Special Music Track by Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:35 IST

Universal Music India is all set for the Valentine's mood as it unveiled a romantic ballad, 'Dil Kho Ke' with the two versatile singers and music producers, Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi.

The dreamy song, 'Dil Kho Ke' showcases two independent individuals who know what they want from life and love, without giving into other people's expectations of them. The track is about the young generation looking for a relationship that celebrates their beliefs, values and quirks. The song is composed by Arjun Kanungo, who has sung as well as featured in the song along with Jonita Gandhi.

Speaking about the association for Dil Kho Ke, Preeti Nayyar, Vice President- Brand partnerships, India and South Asia, Universal Music Group India said, "Valentine's Day is one of the most celebrated days in the annual calendar for music. To rejoice Valentine's Day we bring you 'Dil Kho Ke', a beautiful duet by two of our favourite artists Arjun Kanungo & Jonita Gandhi. It's such an amazing process working with these two artists as our belief systems are pretty much the same when it comes to great original music. 'Dil Kho Ke' is a song about new age relationships that today's generation relates to. At Universal Music India we hope you enjoy and celebrate love with this song and you have as much fun as we did in crafting this."

Speaking on the new track, Arjun Kanungo, said, "'Dil Kho Ke' is perfect for Valentine's Day. The track is upbeat with a message that is so important in today's context amongst the millennial. I am hoping this Valentine's Day, everyone enjoys the song this as much as we did in creating this one."

Echoing similar sentiments, Jonita Gandhi, shared, "'Dil Kho Ke' does a great job of capturing the minds and hearts of our current generation. It's a peppy yet romantic song describing this generation and their needs when it comes to love and Relationship with Valentine's day just around the corner this is a fun Love song you groove to with your special someone."

So, this Valentine's Day, enjoy this romantic track on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdguhUa_2zA.

Also, available on the much loved streaming platforms: https://UMGI.lnk.to/DilKhoKe

About Universal Music India:

Universal Music India Pvt. Ltd. (UMIPL) is a 100% subsidiary of the Universal Music Group (UMG) and is home to record labels such as A&M Records, Blue Note Records, Capitol Records, Capitol Records Nashville, Caroline, Decca, Def Jam Recordings, Deutsche Grammophone, Emarcy, Geffen Records, Interscope Records, Island Records, Machete Music, MCA Nashville, Mercury Records, Motown Records, Polydor Records, Republic Records, Universal Music Latino, Verve Music Group, Virgin Records, Virgin EMI Records. UMI has an extremely rich Indian catalogue comprising songs from classic Hindi and Regional Films, IndiPop, Bhangra, Ghazals and Devotional. Its enviable catalogue includes artistes such as AshaBhosle, AnupJalota, Bombay Vikings, Jagjit Singh, JoSh, Malkit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Panjabi MC, Raghav, Mohit Chouhan, Euphoria, Adnan Sami, Rabbi Shergill, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to name a few. UMIPL's `film' catalogue (the 2nd largest in India) spans music from blockbusters such as Sholay, Qurbani, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Devdas and Munnabhai MBBS amongst the numerous jewels which symbolize the musical journey from the 70's to date. On the International music front, UMIPL are the clear market leaders with artistes such as ABBA, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, The Beatles, Norah Jones, Marshmello, DJ Snake, Ariana Grande, The Chemical Brothers, amongst a host of other popular music icons and household names in India.

Media Contact:
Vaibhavi rughani
vaibhavi.rughani@wizspk.com
+91-8879812374
Wizspk Communication | PR

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power; they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power: Rahul Gandhi

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power Rahul....

Guj riots: SC fixes Apr 14 for hearing Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT's clean chit to Modi

Irked over repeated adjournments sought by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, on her plea challenging SITs clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court Tuesday list...

BJP, AAP spreading hatred in society: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and AAP on Tuesday of spreading hatred in the society and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to youngsters, but were ...

Shipping Corp Q3 net profit surges 54 pc to Rs 295.25 cr

Shipping Corporation of India SCI on Tuesday reported a 54.12 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 295.25 crore for the quarter ended December on the back of higher income. The state-owned company had posted a consolidated net pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020