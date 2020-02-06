Left Menu
It will be forever memorable: Manushi Chhillar after shooting first song

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who is stepping into the world of cinema with YRF's 'Prithviraj' opposite Akshay Kumar on Thursday wrapped up the shooting of her first song from the flick and said that it will be forever memorable.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar. Image Credit: ANI

Chhillar also said that she got overwhelmed when the shooting of the song began. "I was definitely overwhelmed since it was the first time I was doing this and it's a big song but as a person, I do like to keep my eye on the prize and I think the shoot went off well. I hope the effort that I have put in for the song will be appreciated by audiences," said Chillar.

Chhillar also said that she got overwhelmed when the shooting of the song began. "I was definitely overwhelmed since it was the first time I was doing this and it's a big song but as a person, I do like to keep my eye on the prize and I think the shoot went off well. I hope the effort that I have put in for the song will be appreciated by audiences," said Chillar.

"It was a grueling, intense shooting schedule and after shooting this song I felt really happy. I never thought I would become an actor so I'm really enjoying the process of exploring all the aspects of being an Indian film heroine and learning so much in the process," she added. Manushi's debut film 'Prithviraj' is a period drama based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of King Prithviraj, Chhillar will play the role of his love interest Sanyogita.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the period drama is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

