Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manoj Bajpayee reveals first glimpse of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Indian film actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a first glimpse of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:49 IST
Manoj Bajpayee reveals first glimpse of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh with director Abhishek Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday shared the first glimpse of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.' The 49-year old took to Twitter to unveil the first look of the movie.

The post featured Bajpayee himself with Diljit Dosanjh standing at the entrance of a train. "Jab #SurajPeMangalBhari on platform no 10 at CST! A @ZeeStudios_ production, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @diljitdosanjh @fattysanashaikh," read the caption of the post shared.

The upcoming movie, which will hit the theatres soon, stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie is a family comedy that revolves around the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Ackos tech head, bringing the ex-Googler onboard Delhi, 07.02.2020 Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Produ...

Prosecution opposes NIA's plea for transfer of Elgar case

The prosecution on Friday opposed the application filed by the National Investigation Agency NIA seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case to a special NIA court in Mumbai. Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar rese...

Chargesheet filed in 3 cases related to KPL fixing case

A preliminary charge-sheet has been filed in three cases in the Karnataka Premier League KPL betting and match-fixing case.In Cubbon Park case, chargesheet against six accused which includes two team owners-- Ali and Arvind Reddy, one KSCA ...

Budget 2020 provides 'discreet and considered' stimulus: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the budget presented by her last week provides a discreet and considered stimulus. Speaking to industry representatives in the financial capital, Sitharaman said the budget draws on experie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020