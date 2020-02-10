Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mirzapur Season 2: Shweta Tripathi to reprise as Golu, Will new leader kill Guddu?

Mirzapur Season 2: Shweta Tripathi to reprise as Golu, Will new leader kill Guddu?
In Mirzapur Season 2, a new leader of the rival gang of Jaunpur is expected who may try to kill Guddu Pandit as he killed the father of the new gang leader. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. Fans are ardently waiting to know when it will be released. They are also eager to get the latest updates directly from the production.

We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this post. It has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India. In January this year, when the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos visited Mumbai and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule, Amazon Prime Video unveiled content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Mirzapur was included in the list.

Is Shweta Tripathi reprising her role in Mirzapur Season 2? Yes, the 34-year-old actress is all set to reprise her role Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the much-awaited Mirzapur Season 2. The beautiful actress, who is best known for playing the role of Zenia Khan in the Disney Channel Original Series Kya Mast Hai Life, recently opened up about what all went into her 'zero make-up look'.

Shweta Tripathi is spotted sporting short hair and pointing a gun at someone in the latest photo from Mirzapur, as reported by India Today. "I had a zero make-up look for the show. I would walk into the shoot with some sunscreen and that's it," she said.

"Mirzapur was a long commitment of a few months. So initially we discussed going for a short hair look but then I thought of the hair-do and how it doesn't fit into my other work. I had to be in that look for many months on a stretch. I rejected the idea of putting on a wig because shooting in Benaras in the sun would be anything but fun. So we were contemplating this for a long time when it was Guru (the director) who said let's do it," Tripathi shared.

Details of Mirzapur Season 2 are yet to be released but rumors previously claimed that it would focus on Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) giving his endeavor to kill Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son to take revenge of his younger brother's death. Even a new leader of the rival gang of Jaunpur is expected who may try to kill Guddu Pandit as he killed the father of the new gang leader.

Mirzapur Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020