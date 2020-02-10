Mirzapur Season 2: Shweta Tripathi to reprise as Golu, Will new leader kill Guddu?

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. Fans are ardently waiting to know when it will be released. They are also eager to get the latest updates directly from the production.

We are going to talk about Mirzapur Season 2 in this post. It has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India. In January this year, when the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos visited Mumbai and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule, Amazon Prime Video unveiled content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Mirzapur was included in the list.

Is Shweta Tripathi reprising her role in Mirzapur Season 2? Yes, the 34-year-old actress is all set to reprise her role Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the much-awaited Mirzapur Season 2. The beautiful actress, who is best known for playing the role of Zenia Khan in the Disney Channel Original Series Kya Mast Hai Life, recently opened up about what all went into her 'zero make-up look'.

Shweta Tripathi is spotted sporting short hair and pointing a gun at someone in the latest photo from Mirzapur, as reported by India Today. "I had a zero make-up look for the show. I would walk into the shoot with some sunscreen and that's it," she said.

"Mirzapur was a long commitment of a few months. So initially we discussed going for a short hair look but then I thought of the hair-do and how it doesn't fit into my other work. I had to be in that look for many months on a stretch. I rejected the idea of putting on a wig because shooting in Benaras in the sun would be anything but fun. So we were contemplating this for a long time when it was Guru (the director) who said let's do it," Tripathi shared.

Details of Mirzapur Season 2 are yet to be released but rumors previously claimed that it would focus on Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) giving his endeavor to kill Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son to take revenge of his younger brother's death. Even a new leader of the rival gang of Jaunpur is expected who may try to kill Guddu Pandit as he killed the father of the new gang leader.

Mirzapur Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

